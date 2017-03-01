March 1 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it has bought back 88.7 million A-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and Feb 28, 2017 for 226.5 million yuan ($32.92 million)

* Says it has bought back 83.3 million B-shares during the period for HK$200.5 million ($25.83 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mcf7cN

