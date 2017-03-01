BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
March 1 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it has bought back 88.7 million A-shares between Sept 20, 2016 and Feb 28, 2017 for 226.5 million yuan ($32.92 million)
* Says it has bought back 83.3 million B-shares during the period for HK$200.5 million ($25.83 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mcf7cN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8795 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7631 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.