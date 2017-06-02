June 2 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says it has bought back A-shares worth 226.5 million yuan ($33.23 million) between Sept 20, 2016 and May 31, 2017

* Says it has bought back B-shares worth HK$349.4 million ($44.84 million) between Sept 20, 2016 and May 31, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2slA2KD

($1 = 6.8168 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7924 Hong Kong dollars)