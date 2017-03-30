BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
* CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 BOE Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it and two partners sign framework agreement to invest about 1.15 billion yuan ($166.94 million) in OLED project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2okumPe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8885 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.