BRIEF-Boehringer Ingelheim announces final results from RE-VERSE AD

July 11 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim:

* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations

* Announced final results from RE-VERSE AD

* Study shows that praxbind was able to immediately & completely reverse anticoagulant effect of Pradaxa in patients in emergency situations

* Expected completion of RE-VECTO(™) programme is end of 2018

* There were no serious adverse safety signals related to Praxbind(®) observed in study Source text for Eikon: