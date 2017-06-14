BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 14 Boehringer Ingelheim:
* Study results confirms that its BI 695501 and Humira have similar efficacy, safety and immunogenicity in patients with moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis
* Boehringer Ingelheim presents Phase III results demonstrating clinical equivalence of adalimumab biosimilar candidate to Humira
* Boehringer Ingelheim - co-primary endpoints at weeks 12 and 24 were met in the Phase III study Source text for Eikon:
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir