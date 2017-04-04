April 4 Boeing Co:
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing - signing of moa with Iran Aseman Airlines, expressing intent to purchase 30
Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion
* Boeing - deliveries would be scheduled to start in 2022
* Boeing - the agreement also provides the airline with purchase rights for 30 additional
737 MAXs
* Boeing - negotiated MOA under authorizations from U.S. government following determination
that Iran met obligations under nuclear accord signed in 2015
* Boeing - Boeing will look to the office of foreign assets control for approval to perform
under transaction with Aseman Airlines
Source text - bit.ly/2o4RsM5
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)