June 20 Boeing Co

* Boeing, calc announce order for 50 737 maxs

* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices

* Boeing - agreement includes an order for 15 of new 737 max 10, which was launched monday at show

* Boeing - with new order, calc outstanding order book now consists of 139 aircraft, putting co on track to deliver total of no less than 230 aircraft by 2023