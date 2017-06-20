BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
June 20 Boeing:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters
* Order valued at $651.4 million at list prices
* Airline announced order for 10 additional 737 MAX 8 airplanes, exercising options from their 2014 order, which was largest for 737 MAX in Africa
* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website
* Ethiopian Airlines now has firm orders for 30 737 MAX 8s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.