WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Boeing Co:
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide
* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month
* Boeing - commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices
* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.