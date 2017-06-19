June 19 Boeing Co
* Boeing, monarch announce 737 max services agreements and
new engineering joint venture partnership
* Boeing - boeing and monarch also announced an order for 15
additional 737 max 8s
* Boeing - co will deliver maintenance, engineering and
parts required to run monarch's max operations following
delivery of its first airplane in 2018
* Boeing - monarch will also be entering into an agreement
with boeing subsidiary aerdata for services pertaining to
aircraft records management
* Boeing - 15 additional 737 max 8s, valued at $1.7 billion
at current list prices, order will grow monarch's 737 max fleet
from 30 to 45 airplanes
* Boeing - monarch has confirmed 15 options and has agreed
with a lessor for them to take 13 aircraft for lease back to
monarch
