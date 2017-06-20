WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Boeing Co:
* Boeing, Okay Airways announce order for 15 737 MAX airplanes
* Order for 15 737 MAX airplanes, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices
* Order consists of eight 737 MAX 10s and seven 737 MAX 8s
* Airline also signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9 dreamliners as part of its long-term fleet strategy and expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.