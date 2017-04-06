BRIEF-Perrigo Company announces pricing for its cash tender offer
* Perrigo company plc announces pricing for its cash tender offer
April 6 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says 88 new orders for week through March 31
* Says new orders for through week March 31 include orders from Australia P-8 for four 737s, Business Jet / VIP Customer(s) for two 737s
* New orders for through week March 31 also include orders from Indian Navy P-8I for four 737s, UK P-8 for 2 737s, US Navy P-8A Poseidon for 11 737s
* Says new orders for week through March 31 also include orders from Unidentified Customer(s) for 57 737s and eight 777s Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
TORONTO, June 14 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, and China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) have agreed to terminate discussions on CMOC's acquisition of Freeport's cobalt assets, Freeport said on Wednesday.