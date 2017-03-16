BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
March 16 Boeing Co
* Boeing says one new order (unidentified customer(s) for one 747) for the week through March 14, 2017
* Boeing says in the changes category, reduced 747 orders by one for week through March 14, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ndPZDd) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.