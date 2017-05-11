UPDATE 2-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 11 Boeing Co :
* Boeing says ten new orders for the week through May 9, 2017
* Boeing says in the Changes category reduced 737 orders by 15 for the week through May 9, 2017
* Boeing says ten new orders from Westjet for ten 787s for week through May 9, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.