June 20 Boeing Co

* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines

* Agreement has a potential value of more than $1 billion over the life cycle of the program

* Aviall to assume distribution responsibilities including forecasting, ordering and delivering all oem genuine replacement parts for F110 engines