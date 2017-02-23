Feb 23 Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America says at Dec 31, 2016, total liabilities were about $1.9 trillion, up $32.8 billion from Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing

* Bank of America - On January 13, 2017, announced plan to repurchase additional $1.8 billion of common stock during first half of 2017