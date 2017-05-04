UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Boingo Wireless Inc
* Boingo Wireless reports strong first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $44.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share of $0.22 to $0.14
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $43.5 million to $47.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $45.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $188 million
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.64 to $0.74
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-0.61, revenue view $185.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)