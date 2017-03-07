BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Boingo Wireless Inc
* Boingo Wireless reports strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $45 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.64 to $0.74
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $39.5 million to $43.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $188 million
* Q1 net loss attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in range of a net loss of $0.26 to $0.18 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 it suspected some of its vehicles had at least one "defeat device" that improperly bypassed emissions controls, emails disclosed under a public records request on Friday show.
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.