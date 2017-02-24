Feb 24 Boise Cascade Co

* Boise Cascade Co reports fourth quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* Anticipate capital spending, excluding acquisitions, of $75-$85 million during 2017, inclusive of work being completed at Roxboro

* Qtrly sales $919.5 million vs. $876.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $945.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: