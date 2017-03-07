March 7 Bojangles Inc:

* Bojangles’, Inc. Reports financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 revenue $139.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 2.4% versus q4 2015

* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 total revenues of $560.0 million to $569.0 million

* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low-single digits to flat

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $589.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: