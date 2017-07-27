FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM

BRIEF-Bojangles Reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles Inc. reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $134.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $136.2 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bojangles Inc qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.4%

* Bojangles Inc qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%

* Bojangles Inc qtrly franchised comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.1%

* Bojangles Inc sees FY 2017 total revenues of $549.0 million to $553.0 million

* Bojangles inc sees FY 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales of negative low-single digits

* Bojangles Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.81 to $0.84

* Bojangles Inc sees FY 2017 restaurant contribution margin of 16.0% to 16.3%

* Bojangles Inc sees FY 2017 net increase of 45 to 48 system-wide restaurants

* Bojangles Inc sees FY 2017 net increase of 16 to 17 company-operated restaurants

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $561.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

