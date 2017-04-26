UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Bojangles Inc
* Bojangles’® signs new restaurant development agreement for Washington, D.C. Metro area
* Says multi-unit development agreement with new franchisee MSR Restaurants, LLC of Mitchellville, Maryland
* Bojangles - development agreement is anticipated to result in multiple new Bojangles' restaurants in Washington, D.C. Metro area over next several years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources