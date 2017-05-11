Hasbro launches board game subscription service
June 19 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, said on Monday it launched a subscription service to deliver sets of board games in the United States.
May 11 BOLLORE
* REG-BOLLORE : INDICATIVE OFFER OF VIVENDI FOR THE STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS
* BOARDS OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ HAVE WELCOMED OFFER AND HAVE DECIDED TO ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH VIVENDI.
* OFFER VALUES STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ AT 2.36 BILLION EURO
* OFFER SUBMITTED BY VIVENDI TO ACQUIRE 59.69% STAKE HELD BY GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS AT A PRICE OF 9.25 EUROS PER SHARE EX DIVIDEND OF 0.18 EURO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONTRACTS TO TRANSFORM INFORMATION SYSTEMS OF KIDILIZ AND TARTINE & CHOCOLAT GROUPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."