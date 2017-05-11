May 11 BOLLORE

* REG-BOLLORE : INDICATIVE OFFER OF VIVENDI FOR THE STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS

* BOARDS OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ HAVE WELCOMED OFFER AND HAVE DECIDED TO ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH VIVENDI.

* OFFER VALUES STAKE OF GROUPE BOLLORÉ AT 2.36 BILLION EURO

* OFFER SUBMITTED BY VIVENDI TO ACQUIRE 59.69% STAKE HELD BY GROUPE BOLLORÉ IN HAVAS AT A PRICE OF 9.25 EUROS PER SHARE EX DIVIDEND OF 0.18 EURO