BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1 Bollore Chairman and CEO Vincent Bollore tells the Bollore annual shareholders meeting:
* Key issue for Telecom Italia today is to prepare the arrival of Iliad in Italy
* Says aim at Vivendi is to put his son yannick at head of media giant
* Says wants Havas to remain listed after deal with Vivendi
* Says Vivendi weighing IPO of its music unit Universal Music Group
* Bollore is also chairman of Vivendi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matthieu Rosemain, Dominique Vidalon)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions