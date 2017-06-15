UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia says giant copper mine running as normal despite strike
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)
June 15 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier appoints Michael Ryan as president, aerostructures and engineering services; Jean Seguin to retire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources