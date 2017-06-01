BRIEF-Arista says Administrative Law Judge Endorses co's Redesign in ITC Initial Determination
* International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination in ITC enforcement proceeding brought by Cisco Systems against Arista
June 2 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier delivers an additional CS300 aircraft to airbaltic
* Says airBaltic is planning to open at least 13 new routes with CS300 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.