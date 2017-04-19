BRIEF-Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
April 19 Bombardier Inc
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx
* Bombardier says "we are eager to sit down with Metrolinx to find a clear path forward"
* Bombardier - is on track to deliver light rail vehicles to support Eglinton Crosstown Expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY