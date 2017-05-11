May 11 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier Q1 loss per share $0.02; Q1 adjusted earnings
per share $0.00; Q1 revenue $3.58 billion, down 9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $3.84
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says full year guidance reaffirmed
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.72
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pierre Beaudoin to step down as executive chairman of
board effective June 30; Beaudoin will continue to serve as
non-executive chairman
* Q1 business aircraft revenue $1.01 billion versus $1.30
billion; Q1 business aircrafts deliveries 29 units versus 31
units last year
* Says order backlog for business aircraft $15.2 billion at
Q1-end versus $15.4 billion at Q4-end
* Q1 commercial aircrafts revenue $540 million versus $616
million; Q1 commercial aircrafts deliveries 15 units versus 20
units last year
* Q1 Bombardier Transportation revenues $1.92 billion versus
$1.88 billion; Q1 Bombardier Transportation order intakes $2.2
billion versus $1.2 billion last year
* Says order backlog for commercial aircraft was 432 units
at Q1-end versus 436 units at Q4-end
* Says order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $30.9
billion at Q1-end versus $30.1 billion at Q4-end
* Says Global 7000 aircraft is expected to enter into
service in the second half of 2018
* Says "significantly ramped-up" C Series aircraft
production in Q1 in preparation for acceleration of deliveries
in H2 2017
