June 19 Bombardier

* Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - based on list price of Q400 aircraft, firm order is valued at approximately US$235 million.

* Says flag carrier of Philippines is expected to take delivery of world's first dual-class, 86-seat q400 aircraft in July 2017

* Bombardier - has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines Inc. for exercise of its seven q400 aircraft purchase rights

* Bombardier - latest rights exercise brings philippine airlines' total firm order to twelve q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - including the latest order, bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 q400 aircraft on firm order

* Bombardier - original order for five firm q400 with purchase rights for an additional seven was previously announced on December 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: