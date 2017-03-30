REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Bombardier
* Bombardier to provide 25 additional Twindexx vario double-deck intercity trainsets to Deutsche Bahn
* Bombardier - trainsets consist of 25 Bombardier Traxx locomotives and 124 Bombardier Twindexx vario double-deck intercity cars
* Bombardier - delivery of 25 trainsets is scheduled to start in 2019
* Says order is based upon two framework agreements signed with DB in 2008 and 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
LONDON, June 15 Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban but targets for the year remain unchanged at this stage, Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Thursday.
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter