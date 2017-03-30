March 30 Bombardier

* Bombardier to provide 25 additional Twindexx vario double-deck intercity trainsets to Deutsche Bahn

* Bombardier - trainsets consist of 25 Bombardier Traxx locomotives and 124 Bombardier Twindexx vario double-deck intercity cars

* Bombardier - delivery of 25 trainsets is scheduled to start in 2019

* Says order is based upon two framework agreements signed with DB in 2008 and 2013