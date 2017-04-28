April 28 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza creek energy successfully completes prepackaged
financial restructuring; emerges from chapter 11; announces new
board of directors
* Bonanza creek energy - upon emergence from bankruptcy,
company issued 1.7 million 3-year warrants with a strike price
of $71.23 per share
* Bonanza creek energy inc- company's cash balance at
emergence was approximately $65 million
* Bonanza creek energy - plans to resume drilling,
completion activity around june 1, with intent to operate a
one-rig program for remainder of year
* Also announces appointment of seven members to its board
of directors
