BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc:
* Bonanza Creek Energy announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operating outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.91
* Q1 revenue $52.6 million versus $44.2 million
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - Q1 production volumes averaged 17.6 mboe per day
* Q1 earnings per share view $-28.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - plans to begin completing four previously drilled, but uncompleted wells later this month
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc - upon approval of 2017 capital program by new board of directors, company will provide guidance for remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.