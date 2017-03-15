BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
March 15 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Bonanza creek energy announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* Bonanza creek energy inc - year-end 2016 proved reserves of 90.7 mmboe, 55% oil, and 56% proved developed
* Q4 gaap loss per share $1.37
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bonanza creek energy inc - for q4 of 2016, company reported reduced production volumes on a sequential and annual basis due to "inactivity"
* Bonanza creek energy inc - continues to pursue a restructuring under terms set forth in restructuring support and lock-up agreemen
* Bonanza creek energy inc - expects to emerge from chapter 11 during first half of 2017
* Bonanza creek energy inc - upon emergence from bankruptcy, company expects to resume drilling and completion activity
* Bonanza creek energy - capital requirements expected for proposed program would range from $160 - $180 million for time period from may to december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.