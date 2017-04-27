April 27 BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA ACQUIRES LAND AND CREATES NEW NEIGHBOURHOOD IN LANGEN, GERMANY

* Q1 ENTERING INTO AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF LAND FROM A NUMBER OF SELLERS AT A TOTAL PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 M TO SEK 190 M.

* Q1 PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO START AT END OF 2020, WITH FIRST CUSTOMERS SCHEDULED TO MOVE IN AT BEGINNING OF 2023.