UPDATE 1-Amazon CEO Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
April 27 BONAVA AB (PUBL):
* BONAVA ACQUIRES LAND AND CREATES NEW NEIGHBOURHOOD IN LANGEN, GERMANY
* Q1 ENTERING INTO AGREEMENTS FOR ACQUISITION OF LAND FROM A NUMBER OF SELLERS AT A TOTAL PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 M TO SEK 190 M.
* Q1 PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO START AT END OF 2020, WITH FIRST CUSTOMERS SCHEDULED TO MOVE IN AT BEGINNING OF 2023. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage: