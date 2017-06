May 5 BONAVA AB (PUBL):

* BONAVA AB - BONAVA PURCHASES LAND AND CREATES NEIGHBOURHOOD FOR 450 HOMES IN GERMANY

* A PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 490 MILLION WITH TOTAL OF 450 HOUSING UNITS CREATED

* BONAVA WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN Q3 2017, AND PLANS TO START SELLING HOUSING UNITS IN AUTUMN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)