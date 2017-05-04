BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Announces 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.28
* Our 2017 growth plans remain intact drilling between 55 and 65 net wells spending between $280 and $300 million
* Enhanced well performance year-to-date has set stage for profitable per share growth in 2017
* Qtrly production averaged 70,281 boe per day
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.