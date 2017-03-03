March 2 Bonavista Energy Corp:

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Intend to grow production between seven and 10%, and funds from operations between 10% to 20%, this year

* Says as commodity supply and demand seek equilibrium, pricing will remain volatile in 2017

* Production for Q4 averaged 69,339 boe per day, an 8% increase over Q3 production

* Current production is 71,000 boe per day

