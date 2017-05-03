May 3 Bonduelle SAS:

* Turnover for quarter 3 of FY 2016-2017 stands at EUR 526.8 million ($575.21 million), an increase of 11.7%

* Confirms its turnover growth target of + 2% to + 3% and stability of its operating profitability on a like for like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)