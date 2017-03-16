March 16 Bone Therapeutics:
* Cash at end of 2016: 20.3 million euros ($21.78 million)
* Management team strengthened with appointments of Thomas
Lienard (CEO)
* Operating income of 4.0 million euros for the full year
2016, compared to 3.8 million euros in full year 2015
* Operating loss for the period amounted to 12.8 million
euros, compared to 12.2 million euros in full year 2015
* For 2017, we are expecting potential value inflection
points in the second half of this year from our delayed-union
fractures and spinal fusion clinical programmes
($1 = 0.9321 euros)
