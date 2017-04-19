April 19 Bonmarche Holdings Plc:

* Sales for 14 weeks ended April 1, 2017 increased by 2.7 pct against corresponding period in FY16

* 14 weeks store LFL sales decreased by 0.5 pct and online sales increased by 15.2 pct

* Sales for 53 weeks ended April 1, 2017 decreased by 0.5 pct; store LFL sales decreased by 4.3 pct and online sales grew by 2.2 pct

* Trading conditions post-Christmas continued to be challenging

* Expects that pre-exceptional pretax profit for 53 week period ended April 1, 2017 will be slightly above mid-point of 5.0 mln stg to 7.0 mln stg

* Financial position remains sound

* Expect apparel market to remain challenging during coming FY, actively taking measures to improve our proposition to customers

* We remain confident that... successful implementation of our plan will allow us to deliver growth in FY18, despite challenging market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)