May 10 Bonterra Energy Corp
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017
financial and operational results
* Bonterra Energy Corp says Bonterra continues to maintain
its full year 2017 production guidance range between 13,000 and
13,500 boe per day
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Qtrly funds flow per share -
diluted $0.76
* Bonterra Energy Corp says averaged 12,053 boe per day of
production during quarter, six percent lower than Q1 2016
production
* Bonterra Energy Corp sees capital spending of
approximately $70 million for 2017
