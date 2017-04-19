BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Bonterra Energy Corp:
* Bonterra Energy Corp - following its annual banking review in april 2017, credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million.
* Bonterra Energy - facilities are comprised of a $330 million syndicated revolving credit facility, and a $50 million non-syndicated revolving credit facility
* Bonterra Energy Corp - within credit facilities, term loan is revolving to April 30, 2018 with a maturity date of april 30, 2019
* Bonterra Energy Corp - co "has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to continue to execute its business plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities