UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
March 30 Bonterra Resources Inc:
* Bonterra to acquire strategic trove property as extension of Bonterra's southwest trend
* Bonterra resources - entered into agreement with Durango Resources by which Bonterra can earn 100% interest in Durango's trove windfall lake property
* Durango will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty in respect of trove property
* Bonterra may purchase 50% of this royalty at any time for $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.