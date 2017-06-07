Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 Boohoo.Com Plc
* Proposed conditional private placing of new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of approximately £50m
* Up to 36.6m existing ordinary shares held by existing shareholders are to be placed with institutional investors
* New placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ANKARA, June 22 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia's King Salman and its new crown prince and they agreed to increase efforts to end tension related to Qatar, sources from Erdogan's office said on Thursday.