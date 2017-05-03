May 3 BNP Paribas SA
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says the Belgian State, via the
federal holding and investment company, announces its intention
to dispose of 31,2 million shares of BNP Paribas
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says sale represents about 2.5 pct
of share capital, held by sfpi-fpim as part of a delegated
mission
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says SFPI-FPIM will reduce its
holding in bnp paribas from about 10.3 pct to about 7.8 pct,
upon settlement in shares of this transaction
* BNP Paribas: Bookrunner says BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup
Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs & Merrill Lynch
International are acting as joint bookrunners
