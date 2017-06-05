BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 mln private placement
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
June 5 (Reuters) -
* Bookrunner says deal upsized to 250 million shares, orders not at 322p risk missing
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.15pm UK time Further company coverage:
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement
* 22Nd century receives guidance from FDA on phase III clinical trials
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.