UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 11 Bookrunner:
* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says orders below 23 euros risk missing the transaction in Volkerwessels IPO
* Volkerwessels - bookrunner says books will close at 13:00 UK today in Volkerwessels IPO (Bengaluru Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts