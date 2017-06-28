Australia shares poised for higher open; NZ up

June 29 Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, mirroring gains on Wall Street led by a rebound in financial and technology stocks, and also supported by strong commodity prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.7 percent, or 40 points to 5,736, a 19.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0