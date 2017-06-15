BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 Stratasys Ltd
* Boom Supersonic says Co, Stratasys sign 3-year technical partnership to improve speed of development for supersonic aircraft with 3D printing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes