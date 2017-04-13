BRIEF-Tailyn Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
April 13Boomsense Technology Co Ltd :
* Says no dividend payment for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ICH65E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in GALAXY Inc, which is engaged in on-demand publishing business and media business, for 140 million yen
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15